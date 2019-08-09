This No Makeup Selfie of Deepika Padukone and Isha Koppikar is Winning the Internet
On Thursday, a picture of Deepika Padukone along with Isha Koppikar from her gym surfaced on social media. It seems like they are the new gym buddies now.
Image courtesy: Instagram/Viral Bhayani
If you’re looking for fitness inspiration, there’s one woman who always comes through-- Deepika Padukone. Deepika has arguably one of the most enviable bodies in Bollywood.
Not only does she lead a healthy lifestyle herself, but also promotes it to her fans. The actress has plenty of experts to help her stay fit. And, you'll often find her sweat it out in the gym.
On Thursday, a picture of the actress along with Isha Koppikar from her gym surfaced on social media. It seems like they are the new gym buddies now.
Deepika and Isha were all smiles for the selfie. Both the actresses looked fresh as they posed for the camera. Check out the photo here:
On the work front, Deepika will next be seen in Chhapaak, a film based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. The film has been directed by Meghna Gulzar.
When asked about casting Deepika in the role, Meghna earlier said, "You won’t be seeing Deepika, you know. You will be seeing a disfigured Deepika. There is an uncanny similarity between the survivor and Deepika," adding that the film will show people the havoc that violence can wreak in a person’s life.
Talking about the film, Deepika, who is also producing Chhapaak, earlier told Mumbai Mirror, "When I heard this story, I was deeply moved as it's not just one of violence but of strength and courage, hope and victory. It made such an impact on me, that personally and creatively, I needed to go beyond and so the decision to turn producer."
The film also features Vikrant Massey in a key role.
Deepika is also busy prepping for her role in '83. The film will reunite her with Ranveer Singh after Padmaavat.
