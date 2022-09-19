This Noted Politician Wants RRR to Win Oscars

SS Rajamouli’s grand film RRR has broken several box office records ever since its release in March this year. The movie, the most expensive Indian movie to date, lived up to its hype and was appreciated from all corners. After a fabulous run at the box office, RRR found newfound love from the Western audience after its premiere on Netflix. Many top Hollywood critics, as well as artists, have appreciated the film, saying they had never seen such jaw-dropping moments on screen before.

With Rajamouli winning over the West with RRR, there were speculations that RRR may be a major contender for the Oscars. While these were initially mere speculations, a recent article in Variety magazine greatly increased the chances of the possibilities as the article listed RRR as being a potential contender in two categories.

Ever since the article got published, it has made a lot of noise on social media with a lot of people speaking out about it, wishing the movie all the best. The latest well-wisher for RRR seems to be politician Vijayasai Reddy, the National General Secretary of the YSR Congress Party. Vijayasai Reddy has thrown his weight behind RRR’s supposed consideration for the Oscars and said he hoped the film would win one.

The Telugu tweet read, “RRR has also impressed Hollywood audiences. Hollywood magazine’s predictions that Jr.NTR and Ram Charan’s film could be in the Oscar ring show the heights that our Telugu films have achieved. I hope this film, which is based on the fight of the Giriputras against the British, will definitely win an Oscar.”

RRR చిత్రం హాలీవుడ్ ప్రేక్షకులను కూడా ఆకట్టుకొంది. ఆస్కార్ బరిలో Jr.NTR, రామ్ చరణ్ ఉండొచ్చన్న హాలీవుడ్ మ్యాగజైన్ అంచనాలు మన తెలుగు చిత్ర స్థాయిని చాటిచెబుతున్నాయి. గిరిపుత్రులు బ్రిటిష్ వారిపై జరిపిన పోరాటమే ఇతివృత్తంగా సాగిన ఈ చిత్రం ఖచ్చితంగా ఆస్కార్ సాధిస్తుందని ఆశిస్తున్నా. pic.twitter.com/K4DFonbQQS — Vijayasai Reddy V (@VSReddy_MP) September 18, 2022

According to the Variety article, RRR may get nominated for the song Dosti in the Best Original Song category and for Best International Feature film.

