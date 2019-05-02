English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
This Old Hit Song of Akshay Kumar Put Tiger Shroff to Sleep
Jackie Shroff revealed on a comedy chat show that 'Chura Ke Dil Mera' from 'Main Khiladi Tu Anari' used to put his son Tiger to sleep.
Jackie Shroff revealed during a comedy chat show that Chura Ke Dil Mera from Akshay Kumar and Shilpa Shetty's '90s action film, Main Khiladi Tu Anari, used to put his son Tiger to sleep. Jackie claimed this while he appeared on The Kapil Sharma, hosted by stand-up comedian Kapil Sharma. This revelation about Tiger's sleeping habits is oddly curious because as far as lullabies go, Chura Ke Dil Mera is upbeat and peppy and can force anyone to dance to its tunes, let alone Tiger, who is a dancing sensation.
Jackie parted with many secrets about Tiger during his interaction with Kapil on the show. This one, however, really stood out. Moreover, when Kapil asked which song does Tiger sleep to now, Jackie said now that his son goes to the gym everyday and is tired from all the work-out, he usually dozes off without any music. However, Jackie added that some old classics by Mohammad Rafi and Kishore Kumar do calm him down mentally sometimes, reported Mid-Day.
Tiger's next release is Student of The Year 2, which will feature Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria opposite him. In a recent interaction, Tiger revealed that he does not mind being labelled a action hero and typecast in action films. He said that this particular identity separates him from the rest of the actors.
He said, "I am not at all versatile and I look at it as a positive thing. I already have an identity of an action hero in the Hindi film industry where there is so much competition. When people talk about action heroes of the present time, one of the names could be Tiger Shroff. Yes, I am typecast but this whole thing has given me an identity and made me stand out. It makes me feel good."
