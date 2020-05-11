This Old Video of Ibrahim Ali Khan Reminds Us of His Uncanny Resemblance to Saif

The internet seems to be gushing over Ibrahim Ali Khan for whatever he does. The star kid keeps making delightful appearances on his sister Sara's social media timeline and also makes sure his fans are hooked on to him by uploading funny TikTok videos. Only recently, Sara had also revealed that Ibrahim plans on joining the acting profession but will pursue his studies first as he just 19 at this time.

Now, an old video of Ibrahim, from his university days, has surfaced on social media, where his friend records him. The video is another reminder of the fact that he is a carbon copy of his father Saif. The old video has been viewed by many and netizens can't stop gushing over the young boy's good looks.

The person recording Ibrahim on video even says, "Hey, yo famous friend check."

Ibrahim is Saif's son with his first wife Amrita Singh. Meanwhile, revealing Ibrahim's plans for the future, in an interview to Bollywood Hungama (via), Sara said, “He has not even gone to college yet. And I think acting is a while away. It’s definitely something he is interested in, something he is passionate about."

