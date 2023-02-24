Actor Laxmikant Berde had been part of the golden age of Marathi cinema. He, along with Ashok Saraf, Sachin Pilgaonkar and Mahesh Kothare brought about a revolution in Marathi cinema. Unfortunately, his untimely death at the mere age of 50 left his colleagues shattered and Ashok Saraf has repeatedly said in interviews that he never recovered from the loss of his close friend Laxmilant Berde. Laxmikant Berde’s films like Zapatlela, Dhumhadaka, Ashi Hi Banwabanavi, Thartharat, Afalathoon are watched with keen interest even to this day, He also had a significant career in Hindi films appearing in movies like Maine Pyaar Kiya and Taqdeerwala. Unlike leading roles in Marathi movies, he had no qualms about accepting supporting roles in Hindi films.

The love story of veteran actor Laxmikant Berde and his wife Priya Arun is no less filmy. Laxmikant Berde, who is best known for his humorous performances, was an enthusiastic individual, who constantly aspired to prove his talent in the acting industry. Priya Arun, his better half, enjoyed his humour and supported him in securing his position in the movie business.

They met each other on the sets of a film in 1988 and worked together in movies like Rangat Sangat, Ashi Hi Banwa Banwi, Thartharat, ‘Kuthe Kuthe Shodhu Mi Tila and Shame to Shame. Soon, the onscreen chemistry blossomed into love and culminated in marriage.

Recently, an old clip of Laxmikant along with his wife Priya is going viral on the internet. It is from the 90s TV show Jodi Number 1 hosted by television actress Resham Tipnis, who asked what the first gift to his wife was. He said that his first gift was a saree. Laxmikant rarely appeared for interviews and chat shows and hence this piece of the clip is a rare treat for his fans

On December 16, 2004, Berde passed away in Mumbai as a result of kidney failure. His funeral was attended by several well-known Marathi film industry figures, including Mahesh Kothare, Ashok Saraf, and Sachin Pilgaonkar.

