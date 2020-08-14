This Old Video of Sushant Singh Rajput Dancing with College Student is Unmissable

An old video of Sushant Singh Rajput has surfaced on the internet. In the video, the late actor can be seen having some fun with a student of MICA at the college.

The clip begins with Vaani Kapoor and a student dancing to the song ‘Tum Se Hi’ from Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Jab We Met. A few seconds later Sushant goes on the stage and starts dancing with the student in place of Vaani.

This video was recorded during the promotions of their 2013 film Shudh Desi Romance. The students in the audience can also be heard hooting for him.

The movie starring Sushant, Parineeti Chopra and Vaani in lead roles was directed by Maneesh Sharma. Late actor Rishi Kapoor too was a part of the film. Other important roles were played by Bhuvan Arora, Jitendra Parmar among others. The music of the film was done by Sachin - Jigar.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Bandra apartment in Mumbai on June 14 this year. Various actors like Varun Dhawan, Kangana Ranaut, Kriti Sanon, Parineeti Chopra, his former girlfriend Ankita Lokhande have joined his family for the campaign demanding CBI enquiry in his death case.