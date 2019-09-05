This Onam, Only the Best Malayalam Film will Win

It’s festive season for Mollywood fans who are not only bracing up for a long-holiday due to Onam, but also waiting to watch all the Malayalam hits that are due for release in this weekend. While last year, the Onam celebrations were cancelled in the state on account of the heavy floods in the state, Kerala is expecting a grand celebration this year. Just like Salman Khan releases Eid special movies, a number of Malyalam movies are lining up for Onam release.

If you are looking to celebrate Onam a filmy way this year, here’s a list of Malayalam movies to watch:

1. Ittimaani Made in China: Watching Mohanlal on Onam is nothing short of a treat, or Sadhya, in Mollywood terms. The superstar’s new movie Ittimaani Made In China will be releasing on September 6, 2019. Directed by Jibi and Joju, the movie also KPAC Lalitha, Honey Rose, Aju Varghese and Salim Kumar.

2. Love, Action, Drama: Another lineup for Onam this year is the most-awaited Malayalam film of 2019, Love, Action, Drama. Directed by Dhyan Sreenivasan, the movie stars Nivin Pauly and Nayanthara, in addition to Aju Varghese.

3. Brother’s Day: Directed by Kalabhavan Shajohn in his debut, Brother’s Day seems hilarious. The movie stars Prithviraj, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Prayaga Rose Martin and Miya George. The teaser is combined with a lot of comedy scenes, making us put hopes in the movie.

4. Finals: One of the Onam movies is Finals, directed by Mollywood director P.R. Arun. The film stars Rajisha Vijayan, who will play a cyclist in the sports-based film. Wink girl Priya Prakash Varrier has sung a song in the film.

