CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#BiggBoss16#Coronavirus#IPLAuction2023
Home » News » Movies » This OTT Platform to Stream Nayanthara’s Connect: Report
1-MIN READ

This OTT Platform to Stream Nayanthara’s Connect: Report

By: Entertainment Bureau

Local News Desk

Last Updated: December 24, 2022, 18:05 IST

Hyderabad, India

It marked Nayanthara’s second collaboration with the filmmaker after the 2015 film Maya.

It marked Nayanthara’s second collaboration with the filmmaker after the 2015 film Maya.

While the film is inching closer to collecting Rs 5 crores at the box office, the makers have now sold its streaming rights to a leading OTT platform.

Nayanthara’s highly anticipated Tamil film Connect hit the big screen on December 22, on the occasion of Christmas 2022. Besides her, it also stars Anupam Kher, Sathyaraj, and Vinay Rai in prominent roles. The horror thriller film, directed by Ashwin Saravanan, opened to a mixed reaction from film critics as well as the masses. It marked Nayanthara’s second collaboration with the filmmaker after the 2015 film Maya.

While the film is inching closer to collecting Rs 5 crores at the box office, it has been reported that the makers have now sold its streaming rights to a leading OTT platform. According to reports, Netflix has acquired the digital rights of Connect. However, no official announcement about the same has been rolled out by either Netflix or the film’s makers. And it’s OTT release date also remains under wraps as of yet.

In other news, the Hindi dub of Connect will be open in theatres on December 30. The film will be locking horns with Adivi Sesh’s HIT: The Second Case and Ranveer Singh’s Cirkus at the box office in the Hindi belt. Except for Hindi, its Telugu and Malayalam dubs were released on the same day as the original version.

The plot of Connect is set against the backdrop of the nationwide lockdown in India. It focuses on a single mother, played by Nayanthara, who starts noticing eerie changes in her daughter’s behaviour. To free her daughter from the clutches of the evil entity, she seeks help from a pastor, played by Anupam Kher, who proposes the idea of a virtual exorcism.

RELATED NEWS

Connect marked Anupam Kher’s much-awaited comeback to Tamil cinema after a long gap of 10 years.

Read all the Latest Movies News here

About the Author
Entertainment Bureau
Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive inter...Read More
Tags:
  1. connect
  2. entertainment
  3. tamil cinema
first published:December 24, 2022, 18:05 IST
last updated:December 24, 2022, 18:05 IST
Read More