This Pandian Stores Actor Will Now be Seen in New Serial, Fans Shocked

Actor Stalin Muthu, who plays the role of Murthy on Pandian Stores, is now set to appear on Colors Tamil’s new serial Pacha Kili. The news has come as a shock to the fans of Pandian Stores and they are wondering what will happen to Murthy’s character on the show.

Meanwhile, actress Monisha is set to appear as the lead of the show, while Stalin will play her older brother. A promo confirming this has been released by Colors Tamil’s official Instagram page. There is huge anticipation for the show. Fans filled the comments showing their excitement about the show.

Stalin has been winning hearts on the sets of Pandian Stores. Fans have even started speculating if the show will continue after Stalin’s departure. The makers are expected to respond to these questions even as Stalin’s character in the show has hospitalised due to the chest pain. Murthy’s family, which used to be one, is now divided into two.

Pandian Stores, a family drama with no negative elements such as a villain, mother-in-law, daughter-in-law, revenge, or attempted murder, is one of Vijay TV’s most popular shows. The Pandian Stores’ narrative revolves around a modest grocery shop managed by four brothers and sisters and their partners. The story revolves around Murthy, the family’s oldest brother, and his dear wife Tanam.

