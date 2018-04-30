This Photo of Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan Is a Potential Competition For Karan Johar's Pout

#4daysto102notout #poutgamestrong @amitabhbachchan A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan) on Apr 29, 2018 at 11:19pm PDT

Away from the usual politically correct answers from Big B and witty comebacks from Junior B, this latest photograph of the father-son duo is too adorable to miss. And while fans put Karan Johar and Kareena Kapoor Khan on the Bollywood pout pedestal, it seems this photo is a potential competition for the two.The photograph, shared by Abhishek Bachchan on Instagram, shows the duo pouting for a selfie. "#4daysto102notout #poutgamestrong @amitabhbachchan," wrote Abhishek alongside the photograph.In a promotional video shared by Amitabh Bachchan on Twitter a few days back, the legendary actor was teaching the technique of pointing to another veteran Rishi Kapoor. "Hey @karanjohar you've got some serious competition now" he wrote alongside the video.Big B is all set to feature in 102 Not Out alongside Rishi Kapoor. It was in films like Amar Akbar Anthony, Ajooba, and Kabhi Kabhie among others, that the two established a shared powerful onscreen camaraderie with each other and now it's in 2018, that the two will be back together on screen playing a father-son duo. In 102 Not Out, directed by Umesh Shukla, Big B plays a 102-year-old man and a father to the 75-year-old Rishi Kapoor's character.