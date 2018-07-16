Image: Justin/Instagram

In a recent photo posted on Instagram, Canadian singer, actor and songwriter Justin Bieber can be seen embracing and sharing a a passionate kiss with Hailey Baldwin. The singer recently made headlines after he confirmed his engagement with Baldwin, and stated he is in love with everything about her. The steamy photo which has gone viral on the internet has the couple in a bath tub, enough for the fans to understand just how much love they were feeling when the photo was clicked."I am so in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindly. You're the love of my life Hailey Baldwin, and I wouldn't want to spend it with anybody else. I will always put you first," he wrote on his Instagram account to confirm engagement last week."I promise to lead our family with honour and integrity letting Jesus through his Holy Spirit guide us in everything we do and every decision we make," he added.The couple got engaged in Bahamas on July 7.Explaining the significance behind the date: "We got engaged on the seventh day of the seventh month, the number seven is the number of spiritual perfection."In response to Bieber's open acknowledgement about his love, Baldwin left a tweet: "Not sure what I did in life to deserve such happiness but I am so utterly grateful to God for giving me such an incredible person to share my life with! No words could ever express my gratitude."(With inputs from IANS)