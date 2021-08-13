This Photo of Mouni Roy Chilling Like a Villain in Maldives Will Make You Feel Jealous

TV actress Mouni Roy is teaching us a thing and two about how to chill the right way. When in Maldives, obsess over the sea - this seems to be Mouni’s only mantra during her vacation. The actress is having a gala time with her friends in the island country. And her latest Instagram video is the proof. In the Instagram Reels, she can be seen posing for the camera in a soft blue crop top and a silk cloth wrapped around her waist. Looks like the actress is ready to take a dip in the sea. With Maroon 5’s Girls Like You playing in the background, Mouni is stealing hearts all the way. The 35-year-old actress captioned the picture with an emoticon of the sea waves and the coconut trees.

Take a look and get ready to swoon:

In no time, Mouni’s colleagues and friends gate-crashed her post and flooded it with likes and comments. Vidya Malavade wrote, “Fire,” while Rakshanda Khan made the reference to her choice of the song and commented, “Difficult to find a girl like you.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

Mouni never fails to amaze her Instafam with drool-worthy pictures of herself. On Friday, the actress dropped another picture of herself and it is just too beautiful. Clicked on the wooden platform of her Maldives resort, Mouni can be seen showing off her curves, for the camera. “Foot loose and fancy free,” she aptly captioned the picture. Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

Her colleagues from the industry filled her picture with a whole lot of love. Smriti Khanna dropped an “Ooh,” while Tushar Kalia commented, “Hmm.”

Mouni, who is chilling like a villain, keeps sharing updates from her vacation on her Instagram stories. While some of the videos feature her having the time of her time on the beach, some are simply eye-soothing clips of the blue sprawling sea and the coconut trees lining the beach. Mouni is accompanied by friends Anuradha Khurana, Trishala Goculdas, Oueensly Chettiar and Albert Chettiar.

