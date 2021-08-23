This Photo of Saif Ali Khan with Taimur, Soha and Inaaya is the Ultimate Rakhi Moment

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan celebrated Raksha Bandhan with sister and actress Soha Ali Khan a day late on Monday, as he had recently returned from his trip to Maldives. The Tum Mile actress on Tuesday took to Instagram to share a precious snap from their Raksha Bandhan celebration, which not only included Saif but also her daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu and nephew Taimur Ali Khan. In the adorable picture, Inaaya can be seen tying Rakhi (sacred thread) to Taimur.

Both Inaaya and Taimur can be seen seated on their parent’s lap. Inaaya could be seen wearing a blue dress, while Taimur was dressed in a casual T-shirt and shorts. Soha matched with Inaaya in a blue kurta suit, whereas Saif wore a white kurta. Soha captioned the picture, “Bound together ❤️ @kareenakapoorkhan #happyrakshabandhan missed you @sabapataudi @saraalikhan95 and @______iak______" She tagged Kareena Kapoor Khan and said that she missed her elder sister Saba, as well as Saif’s kids Sara and Ibrahim Ali Khan.

On Raksha Bandhan, Soha had shared a picture with Saif to wish him on the occasion. She wrote, “Missing you today but we will celebrate tomorrow ! Happy rakhi bhai #HappyRakshabadhan."

Taimur and Inaaya share a close bond and are often spotted at playdates with each other. Apart from Taimur, Saif and Kareena’s younger son Jehangir is also her cousin, even though he was not photographed during the celebration.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Saif will be next seen in Pawan Kripalani’s Bhoot Police with Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam. He also has Om Raut’s Adipurush with Prabhas and Kriti Sanon in the pipeline. He will also be seen in Bunty Aur Babli 2 and Vikram Vedha remake.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here