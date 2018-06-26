English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
This Photo of Shah Rukh Khan's Daughter Suhana Khan Is Breaking the Internet
Suhana looks gorgeous as she strikes a pose on the terrace, wearing a black deep tee which she teamed with a pair of denims.
Gauri Khan and Suhana Khan were spotted at Mumbai airport on November 08, 2017. (Image: Yogen Shah)
Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan‘s daughter Suhana Khan is one of the most loved star kids in Bollywood. Such is her appeal that her photos and videos don't take too long to do rounds on the Internet.
Much like all her photos, the latest one too has been an instant hit with her fans.
Suhana looks gorgeous as she strikes a pose on the terrace, wearing a black deep tee which she teamed with a pair of denims. The hair tied into a bun added to the effortless splendid look. Suhana has been making news in the recent past for her photos which Gauri had shared on social media.
Gauri had recently posted a few stunning photos with Suhana on Instagram. She captioned the photos, "Partying, enjoying the final year of Ardingly."
But more than the pictures, it is Shah Rukh Khan's caption that has us head over heels. He shared Gauri Khan's photos and said, "Was reading and came across this line... 'Life doesn't come with a manual, it comes with a mother' and then this picture of the ladies... sach hi hai."
Shweta Bachan Nanda was also seen partying with them.
Suhana aspires to be an actress and her father is supportive of her dream. Yet, he has his reservations too. In an interview with DNA, King Khan had admitted that Suhana is an ardent cinema fan, but she should complete her studies first.
Shah Rukh Khan would next be seen in Zero with Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma.
