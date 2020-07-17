This Photo of Waves Splashing Against Abhay Deol will Make You Crave for the Beach Even More

Once social media shy Abhay Deol is pretty active on Instagram these days. From posting about his films to airing his views on fairness creams, the actor seems to be making good use of the medium.

His latest post is in a slightly lighter vein, though. Abhay shared a candid picture of him in the sea as a big wave splashes against him. The shirtless photo captures his excited expression which clearly shows how happy he is to be in the water.

In the caption, the actor answered a question we are often asked. "Do you prefer the ocean, or the mountains? I love the water and the salty air! #sea," he wrote.

The photo is enough to make any sea-lover miss being by the beach. Bipasha Basu commented, "I want to be there too", while Abhay's cousin Esha Deol dropped a hug emoji.

Fans have been commenting with their preferences - between mountains and the ocean. One of the users mentioned that Abhay's picture reminded her of Hollywood actor Henry Cavill, DC Universe's Superman.

Another follower commented, "Lucky you. I should've quarantined in Goa." Abhay lives in Goa and has been spending his quarantine days in the coastal state.

Recently, Abhay spoke about nepotism in Bollywood in an Instagram post. He shared a picture with his uncle and veteran star Dharmendra, saying that he he made it big in the industry even after being an outsider.