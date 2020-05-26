This Pic of Alia Bhatt with Her 'Favourite' Kareena Kapoor Spells Royalty, See Here

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Alia Bhatt are known to audiences for their performances in movies as well as their on-point fashion choices. Netizens recently landed on a photograph of the two together. The image has Kareena and Alia look stunning in ethnic drapes.

The picture was originally shared by Alia in 2017 when she and Kareena attended the Diwali bash thrown by actor Aamir Khan. The Raazi actress had posted the photo and wrote, “Favourite”.

For the occasion, the Angrezi Medium actor chose a nude sharara adorned with elaborate work. For the jewellery, the actress decided to go the traditional way with a heavy statement necklace and Kundan earrings with a chain over the ear. Bebo sealed the look with highlighted cheekbones, bold kohled-up eyes and nude lips.

On the other hand, Alia opted for a twirl-worthy elegant green lehenga, paired with velvet blouse and bordered dupatta. She kept accessories minimal with an intricate pair of golden earrings.



Alia Bhatt has often confessed her love for Kareena in her social media posts. Their bond strengthened after they worked together in the 2016 film, Udta Punjab.

Speaking about her experience of working with Alia, Kareena told during an earlier interview that it was like sisterhood for her.



Meanwhile, Alia and Kareena have been roped in for Karan Johar’s magnum opus, Takht. The story is set in the Mughal era will trace the sibling rivalry journey of emperor Shah Jahan’s sons Dara Shukoh (Ranveer Singh) and Aurangzeb (Vicky Kaushal).

The historical epic is slated for a 2021 release.

