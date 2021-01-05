This Pic of Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter from Maldives Vacay Goes Viral Amid Dating Rumours

Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter have been rumoured to be dating for some time and the two added more fuel to fire when they vacationed in Maldives together during the New Year's. Ishaan had even shared a picture of his "happy place" from the getaway and Ananya was in it. Now, a fresh image of the two from their spa sessions in the island nation has been doing the rounds on social media.

Both Ananya and Ishaan pose all smiles for the camera with what seems like a young fan. They are clicked in matching white bathrobes.

Meanwhile, the two actors, who jetted off on the vacation together were snapped again at the Mumbai airport as they returned back to the bay.

Ishaan and Ananya have featured in Khaali Peeli together, which arrived on OTT platform in 2020. The movie could not make a theatrical debut amid coronavirus scare.

During a virtual interactive session, Ishaan had praised Ananya as he talked about her positive stance about nepotism, a subject that keeps hounding her. He also added that during the shooting of Khaali Peeli, she helped him detach from the aspects of movie-making that does not necessarily concern him, thus keeping him mentally relaxed.

Ananya next features in a film with Vijay Deverakonda (tentatively titled Fighter) and filmmaker Shakun Batra's untitled next opposite Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Ishaan will work on Pippa with Mrunal Thakur and in Phone Bhoot with Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi.