This Pic of Ibrahim Ali Khan Playing Cricket will Remind You of His Grandfather Mansoor Pataudi

Saif Ali Khan’s elder son, Ibrahim's love for sports in a known fact. Be it cricket or football, the star kid plays it with utmost passion and dedication. Now, a picture of Ibrahim playing cricket has resurfaced online and we cannot ignore Ibrahim’s undivided focus on his game.

Dressed in a grey tee and black shorts, the 19-year-old is seen taking to the crease and swinging a shot. The picture reminded many of Ibrahim's late grandfather Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, who was an Indian cricketer and former captain of the Indian cricket team.







Earlier it was revealed that cricket is more than a hobby for Ibrahim and his parents have given him the liberty to give a try and see if he can make it to the highest level. However, most of Ibrahim’s family has made a career in films, including his parents Saif and Amrita Singh; sister Sara Ali Khan; aunt Soha and grandmother Sharmila Tagore. Whether or not,

When Sara was asked about her brother’s plans of becoming an actor, she had said, "He has not even gone to college as yet. And I think acting is a while away. It's definitely something he is interested in, something he is passionate about (sic.)."

