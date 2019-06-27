This New BTS Pic of Katrina Kaif from Sets of Sooryavanshi is Breaking the Internet
Farah on Wednesday shared a behind-the-scenes photograph from the shoot of 'Tip tip barsa paani' remake for 'Sooryavanshi'.
Image: Instagram
Farah Khan, who is choreographing Tip tip barsa paani for Sooryavanshi, has heaped praise on film's leading lady Katrina Kaif, saying the actress can "walk through hell and still remain an angel". Farah on Wednesday shared a behind-the-scenes photo from the shoot of the popular song, which is being remade for the upcoming film.
"Shooting with my darling Katrina Kaif. Her true beauty lies under the make-up. She can walk through hell and still remain an angel. I love her and more importantly, I admire her," Farah captioned the image.
The film stars Akshay Kumar. Tip tip barsa paani, an iconic Hindi song from the 1994 film Mohra, was picturised on Akshay and Raveena Tandon.
Sooryavanshi is the fourth film of Rohit Shetty's cop drama universe in which Akshay is essaying the role of Veer Suryavanshi, a character that was introduced as an anti-terrorist squad officer in the Ranveer Singh-starrer 2018 film Simmba.
Sooryavanshi is bringing together Katrina and Akshay nine years after their last film Tees Maar Khan, and there is a lot of fan expectation regarding the recreation of this sensuous song. Katrina and Akshay had earlier paid a tribute to Tip Tip Barsa Paani in their film De Dana Dan, with the song Gale Lag Ja, in which the actress was seen wearing a yellow saree.
Akshay and Katrina were supposed to kick off the Hyderabad schedule of the Rohit Shetty directorial with a romantic song. A source close to the film had said, "The reprised version is composed by Tanishq Bagchi while Farah Khan has come on board to choreograph Akshay and Katrina's moves. It is a sensuous romantic song like the original, and Farah has already discussed her vision of the track with Rohit."
Sooryavanshi is scheduled to hit the screens on March 27, 2020.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Also Watch
-
Kabir Singh Review: Shahid Kapoor is Convincing as a Violent, Passionate Lover
-
Friday 14 June , 2019
Film-maker Fridays: "I Had to Live up to Mr Bachchan’s Expectations," Says Sujoy Ghosh
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
Best Of MTV Movie Awards: Body Positivity, Stunt Doubles And Strong Women
-
Monday 17 June , 2019
Mohit Raina On His Web Series 'Kaafir'
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
T-Series Reacts On Crossing 100mn Subscribers on YouTube
Live TV
Recommended For You
- New Flaw Detected in Boeing 737 Max 8 Planes, Ban on Flying Continues
- Please Don't Bully Me, Says Lexi Rabe Who Played Tony Stark's Daughter in Avengers Endgame
- Now Pay a Fine of Rs 10,000 for not Letting Ambulance Pass, Drink & Drive as Per Updated Motor Bill
- New Age Social Media Apps, and a Shocking Problem of Borderline Sexual Content
- Cannot Wait for Dark Mode on WhatsApp? Here is How to Enable it on Android and iOS
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s