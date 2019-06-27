This New BTS Pic of Katrina Kaif from Sets of Sooryavanshi is Breaking the Internet

Farah Khan, who is choreographing Tip tip barsa paani for Sooryavanshi, has heaped praise on film's leading lady Katrina Kaif, saying the actress can "walk through hell and still remain an angel". Farah on Wednesday shared a behind-the-scenes photo from the shoot of the popular song, which is being remade for the upcoming film.

"Shooting with my darling Katrina Kaif. Her true beauty lies under the make-up. She can walk through hell and still remain an angel. I love her and more importantly, I admire her," Farah captioned the image.

The film stars Akshay Kumar. Tip tip barsa paani, an iconic Hindi song from the 1994 film Mohra, was picturised on Akshay and Raveena Tandon.

Sooryavanshi is the fourth film of Rohit Shetty's cop drama universe in which Akshay is essaying the role of Veer Suryavanshi, a character that was introduced as an anti-terrorist squad officer in the Ranveer Singh-starrer 2018 film Simmba.

Sooryavanshi is bringing together Katrina and Akshay nine years after their last film Tees Maar Khan, and there is a lot of fan expectation regarding the recreation of this sensuous song. Katrina and Akshay had earlier paid a tribute to Tip Tip Barsa Paani in their film De Dana Dan, with the song Gale Lag Ja, in which the actress was seen wearing a yellow saree.

Akshay and Katrina were supposed to kick off the Hyderabad schedule of the Rohit Shetty directorial with a romantic song. A source close to the film had said, "The reprised version is composed by Tanishq Bagchi while Farah Khan has come on board to choreograph Akshay and Katrina's moves. It is a sensuous romantic song like the original, and Farah has already discussed her vision of the track with Rohit."

Sooryavanshi is scheduled to hit the screens on March 27, 2020.

Follow @News18Movies for more