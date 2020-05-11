MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

This Pic of Newborn Sara Ali Khan with Her Mother and Grandmother is an Adorable Family Moment

This Pic of Newborn Sara Ali Khan with Her Mother and Grandmother is an Adorable Family Moment

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan shared an adorable throwback photograph and thanked her grandmother for creating her mother Amrita Singh.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 11, 2020, 8:31 AM IST
Share this:

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan shared an adorable throwback photograph and thanked her grandmother for creating her mother Amrita Singh. Sara took to Instagram, where she shared a photograph of Amrita and her mother holding newborn Sara.

In the adorable family picture, the three generations look strikingly similar to each other. Sharing the picture, Sara wrote, "Meri Maa ki Maa (my mother's mother) Thank you for creating Mommy #HappyMothersDay."


On the occasion of Mother's Day, Sara had dedicated a post to her mother on social media. Sara shared some pics on social media, which reveal that the two also like to twin.

Sara and Amrita

On the work front, Sara was last seen in Imtiaz Ali's "Love Aaj Kal", which also starred Kartik Aaryan.

She will be next seen opposite Varun Dhawan in the remake of "Coolie No.1". Sara will also be seen sharing screen space with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in "Atrangi Re".

(with inputs from IANS)

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading