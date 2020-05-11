This Pic of Newborn Sara Ali Khan with Her Mother and Grandmother is an Adorable Family Moment

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan shared an adorable throwback photograph and thanked her grandmother for creating her mother Amrita Singh. Sara took to Instagram, where she shared a photograph of Amrita and her mother holding newborn Sara.

In the adorable family picture, the three generations look strikingly similar to each other. Sharing the picture, Sara wrote, "Meri Maa ki Maa (my mother's mother) Thank you for creating Mommy #HappyMothersDay."







On the occasion of Mother's Day, Sara had dedicated a post to her mother on social media. Sara shared some pics on social media, which reveal that the two also like to twin.

On the work front, Sara was last seen in Imtiaz Ali's "Love Aaj Kal", which also starred Kartik Aaryan.

She will be next seen opposite Varun Dhawan in the remake of "Coolie No.1". Sara will also be seen sharing screen space with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in "Atrangi Re".

(with inputs from IANS)