This Pic of Nigerians Holding 'Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput' Placards is Fake

A morphed picture of Nigerian nationals was circulated on social media to claim that they were asking for justice for actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Sushant's death on June 14 sent shock waves across India. The rising star was found dead in his Bandra apartment. Many of his supporters — baffled by his passing away — demanded that Sushant’s demise must be probed. An investigation has since started in the death of the 34-year-old star.

However, recently, a picture was floated on social media along with the claim that even Nigerian nationals are now asking for justice for Sushant Singh Rajput.

In the picture, you can see two black men and a woman, sitting on the road, holding placards that say justice for Sushant, kill nepotism and RIP Sushant.

This picture has been shared by several individual handles on social media platforms is actually a digitally-altered image.

As per the report in a website, the morphed picture is from the time when Nigerians were protesting for police reforms in their country.

As per the report, a news story published by FR 24 News says that the actual picture is taken from the time when Nigerians were protesting against a controversial police unit which has been accused of brutality.

The placards, which were altered, actually read, “SARS are authorised criminals,” “Reform POLICE Disband SARS,” and “A criminal has dignity to life until found guilty.”

The police unit in Nigeria named Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) has been accused of harassment, kidnapping and extortion by young Nigerians.

Meanwhile, the investigation into SUshant's death has taken another turn after his former girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty has written to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is probing the case.

In her letter, Rhea has asked the agency to take action against her neighbour, saying that the latter gave false statements ‘to mislead the investigation.’

The neighbour had previously claimed that she had seen Sushant dropping Rhea home on June 13, but she failed to substantiate the claim in front of the investigating agency.

The ED and NCB are also probing various angles in Sushant's death.