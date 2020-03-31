Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone Look Adorable Together in This Pic

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are touted as one of the most stunning couples of B-town and are lovingly called ‘DeepVeer’.

The pair met on the sets of 2013 film Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela and fell head over heels in love with each other.

After keeping their relationship under wraps from the public eye for nearly six years, they finally got hitched in Italy’s Lake Como. The much-in-love couple tied the knot on November 14, 2018, with close friends and family in attendance.

While digging into archives, the internet found one of DeepVeer’s earliest snapped images together and we are all hearts for it. The photograph is placed alongside a recently clicked snap and netizens are amazed at how similar they look in both of them.

The photo posted on Filmfare Twitter was captioned as, “We just can’t get enough of #RanveerSingh and #DeepikaPadukone (sic).

Meanwhile, Deepika and Ranveer are practicing social distancing amidst the spread of the novel coronavirus. The happily married couple is making the most of the time together and keeping fans updated via social media platforms.

Both of them are uploading posts showing how they are spending the phase of quarantine.

Deepika and Ranveer were awaiting the release of Kabir Khan’s ’83, which brings them together on-screen for the first time after marriage. ’83 is a sports drama based on the Indian Cricket team’s surprising victory in 1983 World Cup. Ranveer will essay the role of then Team India captain Kapil Dev and Deepika will be seen portraying the character of Kapil Dev’s wife Romi Bhatia. The release of the film is postponed until further announcement.

