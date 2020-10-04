This Pic of Sanjay Dutt Amid Health Concerns Worries Fans

Sanjay Dutt has recently announced a hiatus from work due to medical reasons. The actor did not reveal what ails him but is undergoing treatment at Mumbai hospitals currently.

Sanjay also jetted off to Dubai recently to be with his kids Shahraan and Iqra. His wife Maanayata also accompanied him on this family trip and Sanjay enjoyed every minute of his time with loved ones before coming back to the bay. Now, a picture of the ailing Bollywood star is doing the rounds on social media.

In the image, Sanjay looks rather 'frail' and fans could not help but point it out. Responding to a picture of Sanjay with an admirer-cum-medical practitioner at a hospital, many well-wishers prayed for Sanjay's speedy recover after seeing him loose weight after announcing break from work.

Take a look at this picture of Sanjay which is going viral amid his health concerns.

On the work front, Sanjay is said to be resuming shoot on KGF: Chapter 2, where he plays the antagonist Adheera. His last release was Mahesh Bhatt directorial Sadak 2 and his upcoming movie is Bhuj: The Pride of India. Bhuj will premiere on OTT before he end of this year. He is also working on Yash Raj Films' Shamshera with Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor.