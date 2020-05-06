This Pic of Sonam and Rhea Kapoor on Bicycle is The Cutest Thing on Internet Today

Sonam and Rhea Kapoor are Bollywood's darling sisters and a throwback picture of the two is doing the rounds on social media in which they look absolutely adorable.

A childhood pic of the sisters was shared online by a fanclub and Sonam's hubby Anand Ahuja posted it on his Instagram handle adding that both Sonam and Rhea loved wearing sneakers since childhood. But what really catches one's attention is the fact that they are sitting on a bicycle. Elder sister Sonam poses on the rider's seat while Rhea calmly sits pillion.

The adorable picture has both sisters wearing cute clothes and the image is indeed a sweet sibling memory to be cherished forever.

On the movies front, Sonam was last seen on screen in The Zoya Factor (2019), an adaptation of Anuja Chauhan's 2008 novel of the same name, which follows the story of a girl, Zoya Solanki, who becomes a lucky charm for the Indian Cricket team during the 2011 Cricket World Cup.



