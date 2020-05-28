This Pic of Sridevi with Boney Kapoor and Daughter Janhvi, Khushi is Perfect Family Frame

A throwback photo of late actor Sridevi along with her family including husband Boney Kapoor and their children little Janhvi and Janhvi has surfaced on the internet. In the picture, the late actress can be seen clad in a sari while her husband is wearing a black shirt. Both the girls are looking adorable in their sleeveless frocks.

The photo has been shared by quite a few fan pages and is going viral across social media platforms.

Take a look:





On Mother’s day, Janhvi had shared a childhood picture of herself with Sridevi. The Dhadak actress captioned the absolutely adorable photo with red heart emoji.

Sridevi left for heavenly aboard on February 24, 2018. She died due to cardiac arrest.

