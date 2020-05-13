This Picture of AbRam Reminds Us of Shah Rukh Khan in Pardes

An old picture of AbRam sitting with her mother Gauri Khan is going viral on social media. The image shows AbRam sitting on mommy’s lap who is perched on a bed of lush green.

The click goes back in 2018 on the occasion of Gauri’s birthday. She shared two photos with better-half, Shah Rukh Khan and their munchkin on Instagram captioning it as, “With half of my better halves on my birthday...the other halves in school!”

While fans have often pointed out that AbRam shares an uncanny resemblance with his father Shah Rukh Khan, this picture of the star kid wearing a cap reminds us of SRK's look in Pardes.

Here's Shah Rukh's look in Pardes.

Subhash Ghai: "Today, Pardes can be counted among Shah Rukh Khan's top 5 films.” #19YearsOfPardes pic.twitter.com/OR4n7MsdH6 — Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) August 8, 2016

Shah Rukh and Gauri welcomed AbRam via surrogacy in 2013. They are also parents Aryan born in 1997 and Suhana, born in 2000.

Meanwhile, interior Designer Gauri also celebrated maternal bonds with a special post. She submitted a collage on her Instagram featuring her mother and Gauri’s three children.

“Maternal bonds .. happy Mother’s Day,” she captioned her post.

