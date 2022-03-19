This Picture of Ajith Kumar with Comedian Ambani Shankar is Going Viral

A picture shared on Twitter by actor and comedian Ambani Shankar with Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar is going viral on the internet. Ambani Shankar has captioned the picture as "With Ji after Ji".

Ajith Kumar’s recently released Valimai set the box office on fire and is continuing to draw audiences to theatres even after more than three weeks of its release. The superstar’s fans also organised special screenings of the film across Tamil Nadu.

Valimai has clocked a box office collection of more than Rs 220 crore since its release and is an action-packed entertainer featuring Ajith Kumar and Kartikeya Gummakonda in the lead roles. The movie also stars actress Huma Qureshi as the female lead opposite Ajith Kumar.

The Tamil actor has also reunited with director H Vinoth and producer Boney Kapoor for his upcoming film Thala 61 which has created a buzz among his fan base.

Ajith Kumar will reportedly portray a grey-shaded character in the film for the first time. His pictures with a new look for Thala 61 have been going viral for quite some time. In his latest pictures, Ajith is seen sporting grey hair and a long beard.

Ambani Shankar is known for his spectacular performance in Tamil movies like Ji and Ambasamudram Ambai. Born in Madurai, Shankar was inspired by actor Vadivelu, known for his comedy in South films. Shankar moved to Chennai to pursue his acting career in 2004 and also worked as a clerk at the office of veteran actor and director K Bhagyaraj. Some other movies of the actor include Aaru, Perarasu, Inba among others.

