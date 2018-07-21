GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
This Picture Of Alia Bhatt And Paresh Rawal Is Winning All Hearts On Social Media

Alia Bhatt on her Instagram handle shared a photograph with Paresh Rawal, from the sets of the film Tamanna released in 1998.

Krishangi Sinha | News18.com

Updated:July 21, 2018, 11:41 AM IST
Image: Instagram/ Alia Bhatt
Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt recently posted on her Instagram handle a picture with veteran actor Paresh Rawal, from the sets of the film Tamanna released in 1998, directed by her father Mahesh Bhatt and starred Pooja Bhatt and Paresh Rawal in the lead roles.

Alia is seen to be sitting on a stool besides Paresh Rawal, and she seems to be truly looking like a doll. The caption read, “Clearly throwing back this Thursday! Thanks pooj for the trip down memory lane@poojab1972.”



Paresh Rawal also shared the picture on twitter, captioned as “Truly privileged to be the first co actor of such an incredibly talented actress…!”



Pooja Bhatt added two more images to the series and posted it from her account. In the post she has talked about Alia playing the role of a younger of her.

Sister Act!! I was all of 24 when I produced my first film Tamanna-a true life story about a eunuch named Tikku,who during the holy month of Ramzan,found an infant abandoned in a garbage dump,her face half eaten by rats and brought her up as his very own. Tamanna dealt with the discomforting truth of female infanticide that plagues our country and proved that courage & largesse often are attributes of the truly marginalised-in this case a eunuch who gave Tamanna a new shot at life when her own father wanted her dead merely because she was born a girl. It was a dud at the box office but gave me great credibility as an actor and producer,even winning me my first national award. What most people don’t know though is that both my sisters @aliaabhatt & @shaheenb were in it too. Alia played a younger me and Shaheen played Ashutosh Rana’s daughter and even brought her own toys to the shoot which we used as props. So my father cast all three of his daughters in the same film... a fact that has been forgotten with time. I stumbled upon these photos today when I was continuing my obsessive,self assigned task of salvaging the tons of photo albums that lie discarded in a corner of our office. We are nothing but memories and these comprise some of the best! #Tamanna #familyarchives #puregold #maheshbhatt #shaheenbhatt #aliabhatt #poojabhatt #sisteract #memoriestocherish #forlife

A post shared by Pooja B (@poojab1972) on



On the work front Alia Bhatt is currently shooting Brahmastra alongside with Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan, slated to release in 2019.

