This Picture Of Alia Bhatt And Paresh Rawal Is Winning All Hearts On Social Media

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt recently posted on her Instagram handle a picture with veteran actor Paresh Rawal, from the sets of the film Tamanna released in 1998, directed by her father Mahesh Bhatt and starred Pooja Bhatt and Paresh Rawal in the lead roles.Alia is seen to be sitting on a stool besides Paresh Rawal, and she seems to be truly looking like a doll. The caption read, “Clearly throwing back this Thursday! Thanks pooj for the trip down memory lane@poojab1972.”Paresh Rawal also shared the picture on twitter, captioned as “Truly privileged to be the first co actor of such an incredibly talented actress…!”Pooja Bhatt added two more images to the series and posted it from her account. In the post she has talked about Alia playing the role of a younger of her.On the work front Alia Bhatt is currently shooting Brahmastra alongside with Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan, slated to release in 2019.