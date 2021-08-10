Kundali Bhagya Actress Shraddha Arya Looks Gorgeous in Light Blue Lehenga

Television actress Shraddha Arya dropped a set of pictures on Instagram and they are just too pretty. In the pictures, Shraddha, dressed in a soft blue lehenga, is smiling for the camera. In one of the pictures, the 33-year-old actress is looking at the camera, while in another picture, she is posing with her dupatta flying in the air. Sharing the set of pictures, the actress accompanied them with a dose of motivation. She wrote this as caption for the pictures, “If it should have… It would have,” and added the hashtag #DontStressTheCouldHaves. Take a look at the pictures shared by Shraddha here:

In no time, Shraddha’s post was flooded with comments from her friends and fans. Her co-stars of the popular TV show Kundali Bhagya gate-crashed into her post to shower with a whole lot of love. Dheeraj Dhoopar, who plays Shraddha’s on-screen husband Karan Luthra in Kundali Bhagya, dropped a heart emoticon, while Abhishek Kapur, who plays Sameer Luthra, also dropped emoticons. Sanjay Gagnani and Anjum Fakih chose multiple heart-eyed emoticons to post as comments. TV actress Rashmi Desai also dropped multiple blue heart emoticons on Shraddha’s pictures.

Shraddha keeps making her Instafam drool with pretty pictures of herself. A few days back, the actress shared a set of pictures of herself in a white chikankari kurti and it has our heart. “Ye shaam bhi ajeeb hai (The evening is little weird),” Shraddha captioned the pictures. This is the post we are talking about:

Here’s an adorable video of Shraddha dancing with her on-screen husband Dheeraj to B Praak’s song Baarish Ho Jaaye. The adorable video features the couple dancing, goofing around and sharing a laughter. “Aaj toh baarish ho hi jaani chahiye (It should rain today),” Shraddha captioned the post.

Shraddha is famously known for playing the role of Dr Preeta Karan Luthra in Kundali Bhagya.

