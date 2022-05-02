This Popular Vijay TV Show is In its Last Week. Full Story

Vijay TV has been producing and airing some of the most popular TV series in the country, consistently topping the TRP rankings and enthralling audiences with their thrilling and compelling shows. Star Vijay TV has shown a variety of series over the years, including a comedy, Big Boss Tamil, and a slew of dramas. Cooku with Comali, Bharathi Kannamma, Raja Rani, Naam Iruvar Namakku Iruvar, Velaikkaran, Pandian Stores, and Baakiyalakshmi are some of the current shows on the channel. When a show is cancelled, though, many fans are left heartbroken. One popular serial is slated to go off air soon.

Velaikkaran, a popular show that airs on the channel from 2 to 2.30 pm, premiered on December 7, 2020. In this serial, Sabari Nathan plays Velan. Following accusations that it was a rip-off of Rajinikanth’s film Muthu, the show attracted a lot of backlash.

The actors of the show, on the other hand, did not let the allegations dampen their enthusiasm and went on to delight viewers and earn excellent TRPs. However, now, in the news that is going to leave fans of the show dismayed, the makers have decided to pull down the axe on the show. The channel has announced a new serial, which revolves around motherly love and affection to air on the channel from 2 PM on May 9 onwards, and that confirms the news that Velaikkaran has entered its last week.

Apart from Sabarinathan, Gomathi Priya, K Natraj, Priya Balakumaran, Sathya SK, and others appear in the show. The primary character, Velan, is a servant in a large family, and the show revolves around him. He enjoys a cordial relationship with all of the family members, especially Vishalakshi, the matriarch.

Earlier, the show Senthoora Poove was taken off air abruptly by Vijay TV without even completing the story arc because of low TRP ratings.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.