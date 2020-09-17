This Prank Video of Drashti Dhami and Sanaya Irani Will Give You Friendship Goals

Actress Drashti Dhami and Sanaya Irani share a strong bond of friendship. They often upload photos and videos showing them having fun in each other’s company. A throwback video of the two has surfaced on social media on Sanaya’s birthday.

The video shows Drashti playing a prank on her. As Sanaya is about to enter her bedroom, Drashti screams to scare her. Towards the end of the clip, Sanaya can be heard saying that it’s not funny and she is not amused. The video was shared by Instant Bollywood on Instagram with a caption that reads, “@dhamidrashti pulls off a prank to scare @sanayairani & it is giving us major #BFFGoals.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood) on Sep 16, 2020 at 9:23pm PDT

Sanaya, who shot to fame with the TV show Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon, turned a year older on September 17, Thursday. The actress took to Instagram to share glimpses of her midnight birthday celebration.

The pictures show Sanaya wearing a night dress, enjoying with husband Mohit Sehgal, Drashti, Niraj Khemka and other friends. In the two photos, the house can be seen decorated with balloons. With a bright smile on everyone’s face, Sanaya’s friends are holding her in a horizontal position, probably to swing her.

Posting the images, Sanaya wrote, “Instagram vs Reality. That’s pretty much how I brought in my bday. When it’s 2020 nothing surprises me. Had such a fun night with my peeps.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanaya (@sanayairani) on Sep 16, 2020 at 11:25pm PDT

Instant Bollywood has also shared two pictures of Sanaya and husband. In the photos, the actress can be seen cutting a cake and having a good time with Mohit.

Drashti seems to keep her special pranks reserved for Shanaya’s birthday. Last year, Drashti shared a video in which Sanaya can be seen trekking with some friends. Then suddenly, Drashti can be heard shouting “snake, snake” on the background scaring Sanaya. She posted this video to wish Sanaya belated happy birthday.

Drashti caught the attention of people with her roles in TV shows Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka and Madhubala. Sanaya and Drashti took the role of bridesmaid in each other’s weddings.