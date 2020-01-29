Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » Movies
1-min read

This Pune Man, Whose TikTok Account was Hacked, Looks Exactly Like Amitabh Bachchan

Pune-based Shashikant Pedval is making heads turn with his resemblance with Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan on TikTok.

News18.com

Updated:January 29, 2020, 1:17 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
This Pune Man, Whose TikTok Account was Hacked, Looks Exactly Like Amitabh Bachchan
Pune-based Shashikant Pedval is making heads turn with his resemblance with Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan on TikTok.

TikTok keeps bringing forth unique talents and super enthusiastic users who are not afraid of experimenting with their content. One such user is Pune-based Shashikant Pedval, who is making heads turn with his resemblance with Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan.

In a new video that’s recently surfaced, he can be seen imitating Bachchan’s legendary dialogue delivery style. Though the differences between the two are easily perceptible, one can notice Pedval’s practice behind his video. In the video, he also talks about how his account was hacked sometimes back.

Recently, another TikTok user Baba Jackson hit the headlines when his videos of imitating the dance steps of Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan went viral. Later, Roshan and some other actors acknowledged Jackson’s efforts.

Some Bollywood actors have also joined the video sharing platform recently. Anil Kapoor has been one of them.

Kapoor keeps sharing videos from his work place. He recently shared one on coffee addiction, which was in response to his Malang co-star Disha Patani.

"My introduction to TikTok was a matter of pure chance. This is yet another gift that Malang has given me! The app is such a fun outlet for creativity and I can't wait to explore it," he told IANS.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram