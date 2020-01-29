This Pune Man, Whose TikTok Account was Hacked, Looks Exactly Like Amitabh Bachchan

TikTok keeps bringing forth unique talents and super enthusiastic users who are not afraid of experimenting with their content. One such user is Pune-based Shashikant Pedval, who is making heads turn with his resemblance with Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan.

In a new video that’s recently surfaced, he can be seen imitating Bachchan’s legendary dialogue delivery style. Though the differences between the two are easily perceptible, one can notice Pedval’s practice behind his video. In the video, he also talks about how his account was hacked sometimes back.

Recently, another TikTok user Baba Jackson hit the headlines when his videos of imitating the dance steps of Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan went viral. Later, Roshan and some other actors acknowledged Jackson’s efforts.

Some Bollywood actors have also joined the video sharing platform recently. Anil Kapoor has been one of them.

Meet Mr Shashikant Pedval, resident of Pune, who resembles Big B @SrBachchan Sir not only in looks but also in his voice and accent.. Amazing..!! pic.twitter.com/LMmRHHzirH — Sunetra GangulyEF (@GangulySunetra) January 28, 2020

Kapoor keeps sharing videos from his work place. He recently shared one on coffee addiction, which was in response to his Malang co-star Disha Patani.

Baba Jackson ✌️✌️✌️ Awesome pic.twitter.com/jPBVGhfutW — Vicky kamble (@Vickyka97625853) January 23, 2020

"My introduction to TikTok was a matter of pure chance. This is yet another gift that Malang has given me! The app is such a fun outlet for creativity and I can't wait to explore it," he told IANS.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.