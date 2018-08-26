English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
This Raksha Bandhan, Let These Iconic On-screen Bollywood Siblings Guide You
This Raksha Bandhan, take inspiration from Bollywood, and pamper your sibling and shower all your love and attention; show them what they mean to you.
For most of us, movies are an extension of our souls. They keep us from our daily drudgery and also bind us to everyday doings. Over the years, Bollywood and regional film industries have gratified us with too many films that have ameliorated us with their powerfully-moving stories and lovable characters.
Sometimes, when we watch a certain film and a part of it gets etched in our minds forever. As a takeaway, we carry with us the better part of the plot that stays with us all our lives.
This Raksha Bandhan, we celebrate these iconic films that gave us endearing brother-sister relationships that warmed our hearts. These siblings set some major goals and years later, their stories still resonate.
From Iqbal and Khadija’s unspoken love to Aditi and Amit’s bittersweet bickering; from Ayesha and Kabir’s mega-relatable relationship to Rani and Chintu’s unconditional pyaar; there is a little something for everyone.
This is just a reminder that the festival of Rakhi is special. So on this special occasion, pamper your sibling and shower all your love and attention; show them what they mean to you. For siblinghood is one distinct bond.
