This Rare Video Of Vicky Kaushal From His Early Acting Days Is A Must Watch

Vicky Kaushal made a debut in Bollywood with 2015 film Masaan directed by Neeraj Ghaywan. Vicky is an alumnus of Kishore Namit Kapoor's acting school and was an assistant director to Anurag Kashyap in Gangs of Wasseypur.

A rare old video of Vicky from his time in acting school has resurfaced online. In the footage, now going viral across social media platforms, the Raazi actor looks unrecognizable. Vicky is seen wearing a lungi as he tries to woo a woman. Fans are shocked to see Vicky’s lean 'tel malish wala' avatar and have praised his acting skills.

The Sanju actor will next be seen in Sardar Udham Singh alongside Banita Sandhu. The Shoojit Sircar directorial is scheduled to hit the theatres next year. He has also given a nod to Meghna Gulzar for the biopic of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, titled Sam. Vicky will also start prepping for Aditya Dhar’s The Immortal Ashwatthama.

The National Award recipient already started training for his forthcoming period drama, Takht. The multi-starrer extravaganza directed by Karan Johar will see him essay Aurangzeb.The story of Takht is set in the Mughal era and will trace the sibling rivalry journey of emperor Shah Jahan’s sons Dara Shukoh (Ranveer Singh) and Aurangzeb (Vicky Kaushal). The historical epic will also feature Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar in prominent roles. Takht is slated for a 2021 release.

