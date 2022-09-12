This Renowned To Play Cameo in Chiranjeevi-Starrer Waltair Veerayya

The shooting for Chiranjeevi-starrer Waltair Veerayya is proceeding briskly. A stellar star cast comprising actors like Ravi Teja, Bobby Simha and other artists are there in the film. According to reports, renowned actor Venkatesh Daggubati has been roped in to essay a guest role in the film. However, there is no official announcement regarding Venkatesh’s inclusion in Waltair Veerayya.

It remains to be seen whether this announcement turns out to be true. There are reports that Venkatesh will perform in a comedy scene for Waltair Veerayya. According to reports, Catherine Tresa has also been roped in for the film and She will be seen opposite Ravi. K. S. Ravindra has directed and contributed to the storyline for this film.

According to reports, Catherine was not the first choice for this movie. However, she got the role after other actresses refused the part. Kona Venkat and K.Chakravarthy Reddy have contributed to the screenplay. Mythri Movie Makers have produced this film. Renowned composer Devi Sri Prasad has curated the music for this movie. As stated in the reports, Waltair Veerayya is a tentative title.

Apart from these updates, what has piqued the interest of the audience is its storyline. As stated in reports, Waltair Veerayya will narrate the story of a fisherman, played by Chiranjeevi.

Ravi will be seen essaying the character of Chiranjeevi’s stepbrother. The clash between these brothers will also be a part of Waltair Veerayya’s storyline.

The film is scheduled to release next year at Sankranthi. Waltair Veerayya was previously known as Mega 154.

