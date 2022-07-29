This Sai Lokur Selfie With a Monkey is No Ordinary Picture; Know More

Bigg Boss Marathi fame Sai Lokur was recently on a vacation in Bali. She has been sharing pictures on social media from her trip. Recently, she visited the monkey forest where Sai had a great time with the monkeys. She shared photos and videos of feeding monkeys at Ubud Monkey Forest. But one selfie caught everyone’s attention.

In the photo, the actress is seen in a multicoloured bohemian maxi dress, and the monkey is sitting on her lap and clicking the picture. While sharing the photo, Sai wrote in the caption, “Chal Beta Selfie Lele Re”. Seeing the photo fans started commenting. One of them wrote “Cutest Selfie” while another one said “Wonderful”.



Along with the photo, Sai also uploaded a reel where she was seen playing and feeding the monkey. She captioned the video with, “Just Monkeying around”. Seeing the video, fans flooded the comment section with laughing emojis. The reel garnered 74.6k views on Instagram.



On the work front, the actress started her career as a child artist in 2002 with the Hindi movie Kuch Tum Kaho Kuch Hum Kahein. Later, she appeared in many other films playing the lead roles in Mission Champion, Parambi, platform, No Entry Pudhe Dhoka Aahey, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon, and many more.

She has come into the limelight after appearing in the famous reality show Bigg Boss Marathi Season 1. Along with this, Sai was last seen working in the Web series Sanam Hotline. This comedy series featured Pushkar Jog, Sai, and Uday Nene in the lead roles. The show was available on Hungama Play.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here