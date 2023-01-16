'This Sankranthi is About Celebrating Motherhood': Ram Charan's Wife Upasana Konidela

Telugu star Ram Charan’s wife Upasana Konidela is expecting her first child. The actor’s father Chiranjeevi announced Upasana’s pregnancy on social media recently. The couple has been married for more than 10 years and fans, and now Ram Charan and Upasana are being showered with wishes from all corners.

Upasana has no qualms about travelling abroad with a baby bump as she accompanied her husband Ram Charan to the Golden Globe Awards ceremony held in California. And now, on the occasion of Sankranti, Upasana has made a social media post and talked about her pregnancy for the first time.

She tweeted about celebrating motherhood this Sankranti and a new beginning for the family. This was the first time she spoke about her motherhood. Take a look at the tweet here.

This Sankranthi for me all is about celebrating motherhood & new beginnings for all of us 🤗Happy Sankranthi ❤️ pic.twitter.com/W4LiAnte19 — Upasana Konidela (@upasanakonidela) January 15, 2023

“This Sankranthi for me all is about celebrating motherhood & new beginnings for all of us," she wrote.

It is interesting to note that the news of Upasana’s pregnancy came just months after she was lauded by spiritual leader Sadhguru for choosing to not have children. Upasana interacted with Sadhguru at the 17th ATA Convention and Youth Conference and asked him for advice on everyone expecting her to have a child since she had completed 10 years of marriage.

Sadhguru said, “If you stay this way, not reproducing, I am going to give you an award. I have already announced an award for all those young women, who are healthy and can reproduce but choose not to. This is the greatest service you can do right now."

Upasana, the daughter of Shobana and Anil Kamineni, and granddaughter of Apollo Hospitals Founding Chairman Prathap Reddy, is currently acting as the vice president of Apollo Charity.

