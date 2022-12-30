This Scene From Amol Palekar’s Gol Maal On Pele Is Going Viral

Rendering one of the darkest days in the chapters of sports, Brazilian football legend Pele bid adieu to the world today, on December 30. He was 82. Pele was recognised as one of the greatest football legends. Lovingly called Black Pearl by his fans, he has rendered an immense contribution to the field of football with his exemplary on-field performance. Being a global icon, Pele’s references have even entered the film industry. As the death of the iconic Brazilian footballer continues to create waves of shock around the world, an old video of director Hrishikesh Mukherjee’s Gol Maal has gone viral on social media.

The classic 1979-film Gol Maal had one special scene dedicated to the late footballer. The scene was enacted by legendary actors Amol Palekar and late Utpal Dutt. The viral clip has now been dug up by mourning fans, and is being widely circulated on various social media platforms. A short excerpt of the extensive film scene was uploaded on Twitter recently.

The visual captures Amol and Utpal in the same frame. Here, Amol can be seen playing the character of an interviewee, while Utpal is the interviewer. When Utpal’s on-screen character Bhavani Shankar urges Amol aka Laxman Prasad to say something about a certain Black Pearl, Laxman gives a confused look.

He says, “I did not know that pearls were black in color. I always thought that they were white in color.” In response to Laxman, Bhavani explains to him that he was talking about the football icon Pele. As soon as Laxman hears the name of Pele, he gives an assuring smile and replies, “Ohh… he was a great person.”

This famous Gol Maal scene went on to garner huge popularity back at that time and is remembered to date with the utmost fondness. Gol Maal went on to earn crores at the box office. Besides Utpal and Amol, the film also starred actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Bindiya Goswami, Deven Verma, David Abraham Cheulkar and Om Prakash. Gol Maal’s music was composed by music maestro RD Burman.

Meanwhile, speaking about Pele, the Brazilian football star was battling cancer for a long time. He was admitted to the hospital when his condition worsened. During his final years, the Black Pearl of football was seen appearing on public occasions in a wheelchair, once in a blue moon. With his excellent dexterity, Pele created a world record of securing 1,281 goals in his illustrious career. He is also the only football player to win home the prestigious World Cup three times.

