This Selfie of Shah Rukh Khan And Gauri Khan is Breaking the Internet
Much awaited Romantic selfie of Shah Rukh Khan and wife Gauri Khan has finally arrived.
Image: Viral Bhyani
The much-awaited selfie of Shah Rukh Khan with wife Gauri Khan has finally arrived! As expected, the photo is enough to prove that this relationship is indeed made in heaven.
While the Khan family is currently in Europe to spend quality time together, their fans are happy tracking their candid moments on social media. First came the photo of the Khan boys, followed by the adorable video of AbRam. And now King Khan has posts a selfie with his wife.
While Gauri looks gorgeous in a white jacket paired with a baby pink top, and a messy plait, Shah Rukh looks suave in a ripped black sweatshirt paired with brown sunglasses and a grey beanie. The caption of the photo reads - “After years the wife has allowed me to post a picture I have taken…she’s all heart!”
Shah Rukh tied the knot with Gauri in 1991 after eight years of courtship. The couple are parents to Ayan, Suhana and AbRam.
After years the wife has allowed me to post a pic I have taken...she’s @gaurikhan all heart! pic.twitter.com/QfAJajRlim— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 7, 2018
