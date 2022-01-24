This Singer Dubbed for Rashmika Mandanna's Character in Hindi Version of Pushpa: The Rise

Bollywood actor Shreyas Talpade, who has given his voice to Allu Arjun’s character in the Hindi version of Pushpa: The Rise., is receiving plaudits from all quarters for his work.

Meanwhile, Rashmika Mandanna’s role of Srivalli has received an overwhelming response from the masses. But do you know who is the Hindi voice behind Rashmika Mandanna’s character in the film?

Playback singer Smita Malhotra has dubbed Rashmika’s character in the Hindi version of Pushpa: The Rise. Smita has shared Pushpa’s Hindi trailer on her Instagram, saying that she dubbed for Rashmika’s character in Hindi. In the caption, Smita also mentioned that she had first dubbed for Devasena’s role in the Bahubali franchise and after that, she started enjoying dubbing for south Indian films.

“After having dubbed for Devasena in Bahubali, I’ve started enjoying dubbing for South Indian films. Here’s the latest -Pushpa! Allu’s dub by Shreyas Talpade. Rashmika’s dub by me,” the caption read.

Besides Bahubali Franchise and now Hindi version of Pushpa: The Rise, Smita also gave her voice for Frozen 2. She lent her voice to the character of Arendelle’s Queen in Frozen 2 which was well received.

Apart from this, she has sung many songs like Yaadon Ki Nadiya, Tu Kaun Hai and many more.

A dialogue of Rashmika from the film has become very popular. The dialogue comes in the scene where Rashmika is talking to Allu and says, “Main tujhe dekh nahi rahi thi isliye tu Kawra bawra ho raha tha (I was not watching you, that’s why you are becoming restless).

