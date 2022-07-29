This Song From Hruta Durgule’s Timepass 3 Rules On YouTube

Hruta Durgule has emerged as one of the most prominent actresses of the Marathi film industry. The adorable actress has cultivated a loyal fan base through her acting chops and beauty. Hruta cemented her place in the industry with Zee Yuva’s hit serial, Phulpakharu. Hruta essayed the role of Vaidehi in Phulpakharu with great sincerity and won many hearts. Now the young actress has ventured into films and will star in Ravi Jadhav’s Timepass 3. The comedy drama features Prathamesh Parab as its male lead.

Hruta Durgule’s much-awaited film has generated tremendous chatter on social media. The songs of Timepass 3 like Sai Tujha Lekaru, Loveable, Cold Drink, Waghachi Darkali, and Nazar Kadh Deva have all been very well received. In fact, the song Cold Drink has gone viral on YouTube with close to a million views.



The Timepass franchise has been a huge success at the box office and there is great anticipation for Timepass 3. Trade analysts are predicting that the third film of the Timepass franchise will also wreak havoc at the box office. Timepass 3 is bankrolled by Athaansh Communication and Zee Studios.

Currently, Hruta Durgule is basking in the success of her recent film, Ananya. Ananya has received glowing reviews from both audience and critics alike. The film features a feel-good premise that revolves around the story of a lively girl and her dreams. Written and directed by Pratap Phad, Ananya is doing decent business at the box office. The film is produced by Dreamweaver Entertainment in association with Ravi Jadhav Films.

Hruta has an impressive presence on social media and often delights her fans by sharing stunning pictures of herself on Instagram. Hruta tied the knot with Prateek Shah in a dreamy wedding in May.

