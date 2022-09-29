This Song From Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan I is Thalapathy Vijaya’s Favourite

Mani Ratnam’s much-anticipated magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan I is all set to hit the cinema halls on September 30. From the film’s posters to its trailer, especially its music, have been received well by the masses. Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay is also a big fan of Ponniyin Selvan I’s music and keeps humming the song Ponni Nadhi on the sets of his film Varisu. This interesting information was revealed by actor Sarath Kumar, at a recent press meet.

Vijay’s fans are delighted to know about Vijay’s fascination with Ponniyin Selvan I’s songs. According to reports, Vijay was Mani Ratnam’s initial choice for essaying the role of Vallavaraiyan Vandiyadevan in the period action drama. However, the association didn’t come to fruition because of date issues. Eventually, Vandiyadevan’s role went to Karthi.

During the press meet, Sarath Kumar also shared his experience of working with Vijay in Varisu. He also expressed his disappointment over some of the scenes from the film that were leaked on the internet. The seasoned actor said that a lot of money is spent on making a film and people should think before indulging in these acts.

Varisu narrates the story of a happy-go-lucky man, Vijay Rajendran. Vijay’s life takes a tragic turn turn after the death of his foster father.

Meanwhile, Sarath has been in the limelight for his film Ponniyin Selvan: I, which is releasing on Friday. He has essayed the character of Periya Pazhuvettarayar in this movie. Besides Sarath, Ponniyin Selvan boasts of a stellar star cast, including Chiyaan Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vikram Prabhu, Aishwarya Lekshmi and many others. The plot of Ponniyin Selvan revolves around conspiracies to usurp the power and throne of the Chola Empire. B Jeyamohan and Elango Kumaravel have penned the film’s screenplay, along with director Mani Ratnam.

