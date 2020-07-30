This 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' Actress is Hopeful About Disha Vakani's Return to Show

It has been a long time since actress Disha Vakani entertained us with her famous Dayaben character in long-running comedy show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Disha went on a maternity leave in September 2017, and since then everyone is waiting with bated breath for her to return on TMKOC. The makers meanwhile have neither confirmed her permanent exit from the show nor anyone has replaced her.

Now, as the show turned 12 years old on July 28, TMKOC actors are opening up about their journeys. Recently, Jennifer Mistry, who plays the role of Roshan bhabhi on the show, shared how her life took a turn when she became a full-fledged actress with TMKOC. Earlier, she was a complete housewife.

Talking about Disha aka Daya bhabhi, Jennifer said that for the former, spending time with her two-year-old daughter Stuti is of utmost priority for now. She added, "I am sure she will be back soon. The good thing is we are in touch and whenever we miss each other we talk over the phone."

Recently, TMKOC has been reported to have lost two actors-- namely Gurucharan Singh aka Sodhi and Neha Mehta aka Anjali Mehta-- as they have both reportedly decided to quit. Both Gurucharan and Neha have not shot for new episodes post the lockdown period. TMKOC makers and show producer Asit Kumarr Modi is looking at cast overhaul again if reports of Gurucharanm and Neha leaving are true.

Meanwhile, it would be great news if Disha makes her comeback.