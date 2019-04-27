English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
This Teacher's Avengers Endgame Spoiler Warning to Students is Breaking the Internet
The internet is full of spoilers, making it a dangerous place to pass time if you’re trying to avoid what happens in Avengers: Endgame (if you couldn't hit a midnight screening or find time for three hours at the theater yet).
Even though it hasn't even been released for a full weekend and the film is nothing short of a cultural phenomenon. Not only has the film already made an enormous amount of money, but it's already generated several memes and viral moments. One such consists of a teacher's warning note asking students not to share any spoilers during the class.
The teacher has put up a note outside the class to remind the student that she doesn't want to hear a word about Avengers: Endgame until she watches the movie.
The teacher warned her students that nothing related to the movie should be discussed until the note comes down.
She quipped, "If any one of you spoils a single frame of this movie for me, I promise I will make you wish that Thanos snapped your narrow a**."
Meanwhile, Avengers: Endgame has already made Rs 2,130 crore at the box office globally. It opened enormously with a record Rs 1,186 crore earnings worldwide.
The film is directed by Anthony and Joe Russo from a script by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely. The star-studded cast includes Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Mark Ruffalo as the Hulk, Chris Evans as Captain America, Scarlett Johansson as the Black Widow, Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Don Cheadle as War Machine, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Josh Brolin as Thanos, Gwyneth Paltrow as Pepper Potts, Letitia Wright as Shuri, Samuel L Jackson as Nick Fury, Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye, Paul Rudd as Ant-Man, Jon Favreau as Happy Hogan, Brie Larson as Captain Marvel and Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie.
My teacher is so serious he just had to make note of it#AvengersEndGame pic.twitter.com/ghoNheDIIW— Kamilious (@kamiilious) April 26, 2019
