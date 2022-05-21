This Telugu Film With a Tamil Actor Went on To Make History in Karnataka

Filmmaker K Balachander’s Telugu film Maro Charitra, which released in 1978, was a huge success at the box office. The film featured legendary Tamil actor Kamal Haasan and actress Sarita in the lead roles. The film holds a unique record of successfully running for over two years in Karnataka.

Balachander and Kamal Haasan collaborated 44 years ago to create this hit movie, which enjoys a rare feat in the history of Telugu film industry. The movie was also written by Balachander. Saritha and Sarath Babu played important roles in the movie.

The story revolved around a Tamil young man and a Telugu young woman. They fall in love, but the families don’t approve of their relationship.

The movie was not only released in Andhra Pradesh but also in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. Even though the movie was in Telugu language, it ran for a year in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and also Tamil Nadu. It even went on to complete two years in Bengaluru though it was not dubbed in Kannada. The movie ran in Bengaluru for 693 consecutive days and it went on to run for 350 days at Gayatri Theatre in Mysore.

Before Maro Charitra, Anthuleni Katha starring Kamal Haasan and directed by Balachander was well received in Andhra and even successfully it was screened for 100 days. Maro Charitra ran for 596 days at the Chennai Sapphire Theatre and 450 days at the Coimbatore’s Royal Theatre. It still holds the record for the longest-running Telugu film in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

During the preproduction Balachander found it difficult to find a suitable heroine for Maro Charitra, as per the story. Even after auditioning 161 women, he wasn’t satisfied. The 162nd woman was Abilasha. She was from Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh and was in class 10 at the time.

While others didn’t like Balachander cast her as the heroine. She later changed her name to Sarita. She then went on to debut with Balachander.

