This Then and Now Photo of Shraddha Kapoor with Her Mom is All Things Adorable

Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor is one of the most loved and sought after actresses who often takes the internet by a storm with her stunning pictures. Likewise, a 'then and now' picture of the actress with her mom is winning the hearts of her fans.

The picture which is has been shared on several fan accounts of the actress is a collage of two snaps. One features Shraddha as a toddler with her mom Shivangi Kapoor and other one shows the mother0daughter duo in a similar pose. One cannot help but notice the uncanny resemblance Sharddha shares with her mom.

The actress is quite active on social media and often inspires her fans to take care of animals around them and show some love. The actress is an animal lover and has been part of many such initiatives. Recently she shared a video on social media to aware people about how bursting firecrackers can affect these animals and torture them. She urges the people not to burn firecrackers on Diwali.

Sharing the video, she pens a long note about the same. A part of her note reads, “While we are all taking necessary precautions to stay safe this Diwali, we should also take the necessary steps towards animal safety.” She also wrote that bursting of firecrackers is a horrifying experience for stray animals.

Meanwhile, the Bollywood diva is all set to play a Nagin aka shape-shifting serpent in her upcoming film Nagin. The actress took to her social media and shared some artworks made by her fans which shows Shraddha in Nagin avatar. Overwhelmed with the loving gesture, the actress penned down a note which reads, “Sharing a few of the many mind-blowing artworks and edits that you all have created with so much effort and love for #NAGIN They’ve made my heart overflow with gratitude. Thank you guys so much.”

The film will be produced by Nikhil Dwivedi.