This Then and Now Pic Captures Epic Transformation of Sara Ali Khan and Her Brother Ibrahim

Darling siblings Sara and Ibrahim Ali Khan are spending quarantine time together with mother Amrita Singh. However, seems like Sara, much like all of us, is yearning to step out of the house. To suffice for it, the actress recently shared a throwback pic from her family holiday that shows the enormous transformation the brother-sister duo has undergone over the years to look like what they do now.

Sharing a throwback picture from a vacation with mother Amrita Singh while she and Ibrahim were in their teenage, Sara wrote on social media, "The evolution of the meaning of #sundayfunday (sic)." You'll be amazed to see how much the two kids have transformed over the years.

On the work front, Sara will be next seen opposite Varun Dhawan in the remake of Coolie No 1. She will also be seen sharing screen space with Dhanush and Akshay Kumar in Atrangi Re.

