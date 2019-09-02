New Theory Suggests Doctor Strange and Scarlet Witch Face-off in 'Multiverse of Madness'

There is no end to theories when it comes to fans. In the case of sequel films, fans love to speculate and wonder all the possible outcomes. After the recent announcement of MCU's Phase 4, fans have been guessing what each new project might lead to. One of the upcoming projects announced is the sequel to Doctor Strange titled Multiverse of Madness. Fans have been going crazy wondering what the title could mean. A recent theory shared on Reddit has been gaining traction. The theory suggests that we will get to see Doctor Strange and Scarlet Witch face off against each other.

The theory starts with the reminder that a sorcerer cannot see the future beyond their potential death. As a result of this, Doctor Strange saw 14, 000,605 possibilities of stopping Thanos as those were the only possibilities where he survived. This theory further states that other unseen victorious possibilities ended with the death of Doctor Strange and saw Vision survive. If revealed to be true, this would lead to Wanda considering that Vision died because Doctor Strange survived. For this she may end up blaming Doctor Strange and leading to a clash between the two.

Even if the theory seems far fetched, it still is a possible one. This is because Scarlet Witch has been revealed to be a titular character in Multiverse of Madness. Not only that but the upcoming Disney+ series WandaVision will also be tied to the film.

Paul Bettany known for playing Vision expressed his excitement for the series in an interview with IGN where he said, "It's definitely the oddest of all the Marvel endeavors so far. It's super avant-garde and weird. I don't think either of us could have expected to be going in this -- if we were going to continue in this direction. I'm so excited, the scripts are amazing. It's going to be just great to drill down further into these things."

At the SDCC where the series was announced along with other Phase 4 projects, Elizabeth Olsen known for playing Wanda Maximoff confirmed the connection to the films. She had also expressed her excitement to work with Benedict Cumberbatch as the two have never had a direct interaction on the big screen, marking Multiverse of Madness as their first time coming together.

