This Throwback 'Gallan Goodiyaan' Rehearsal Video is a Must Watch

Zoya Akhtar-directed movie Dil Dhadakne Do has been a special movie for so many reasons. The movie, which was majorly shot on a cruise, is one of few flicks with some really powerful dialogues about women empowerment. But most of all, it gave us a family song which will remain special for so many occasions.

Recently, a throwback video from the movie has been going viral on the internet. The practise video from the song Gallan Goodiyaan shows stars, including Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar, Rahul Bose, Ranveer Singh, Anil Kapoor, Vikrant Messy, Shefali Shah and the entire cast of the movie, grooving to the dance steps.



The actors can be seen clad in heavy jackets for the dance rehearsal. Well, needless to say, we all remember the statement dance steps as perfectly as the stars from the movie.

Gallan Goodiyaan, which shows all cast members grooving in their own happy spirit, was apparently shot in just one take. In fact, the song was shot in just less than five minutes.

Talking in an earlier interview just after the song launch, Zoya said, “We had to plan every detail before we started shooting for the song. There was a lot of planning and management to be looked into. The song would not be possible without Bosco Caesar and Carlos, my DOP.”

The movie, which was released in June 2015, recently celebrated the five year anniversary. Actors Anushka Sharma and Ranveer also shared throwback stills to celebrate the day.



