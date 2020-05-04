MOVIES

1-MIN READ

This Throwback of Saif Ali Khan with Daughter Sara Is Too Cute

This Throwback of Saif Ali Khan with Daughter Sara Is Too Cute

In the image, we see a cute as a button Sara with two ponytails sitting on her dad's lap. It's sweet how she feeds her father while he lovingly obliges.

The lockdown period has seen number of throwback pics of Bollwood celebrities being shared online. One of the newest ones on the block features Saif Ali Khan and a very young Sara Ali Khan.

In the image, we see a cute as a button Sara with two ponytails sitting on her dad’s lap. It’s sweet how she feeds her father while he lovingly obliges.

Sara, who made her debut in acting in the 2018 film Kedarnath, has been sharing a number of throwback pictures on social media. Last week, the 24-year-old actress posted an old photo where she was seen dressed in ethnic wear. “Mere sapno ki rani hamesha main hi thi,” read the caption.

‘Mere Sapno Ki Rani’ a famous song from the film Aradhana sung by Kishore Kumar. The song is picturised on Rajesh Khanna and Sharmila Tagore, Sara’s grandmother.

Sara is also part of a video campaign launched by TikTok on Monday to fight fake news. The actress featured along with Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana and Virat Kohli.

TikTok urged its users to be extra careful with the content they create and share online to ensure they do not spread misinformation amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The campaign is being directed by Anurag Basu.

On the work front, Sara will next be seen in Coolie No. 1 opposite Varun Dhawan. She will also be sharing screen space with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in Aanand L. Rai directed romantic film Atrangi Re.

